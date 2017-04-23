Sunderland's Aly Dixon smashes her personal best as first Brit to cross line in London Marathon

Sunderland runner Aly Dixon was the first British runner to cross the line at today's London Marathon.

The 38-year-old, who runs for Sunderland Strollers, finished 12th in the race, to seal her spot in GB's squad for this summer's World Championships.

She did it in a personal best time of 2 hours 29 minutes and 5 seconds, smashing her previous PB of 2h29m30s.

There was no joy for her fellow Olympian Jo Pavey, who dropped out after 16 miles.

Kenya's Mary Keitany set a new world record to win the women's race, and Britain's David Weir won a record seventh wheelchair title.

Keitany broke Paula Radcliffe's 12-year women's-only marathon record to post two hours and 17 minutes.