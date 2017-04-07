Sunderland ‘porn twin’ says she wants a ‘normal job’

A Sunderland woman who shot to fame in the adult industry when she was just a teenager says her lifestyle is preventing her from leading a ‘normal life’.

Kat Lee - who was once one half of the escort sister act dubbed the ‘Porn Twins’ - says she wants people to see a different side to her.

Kat Lee

Returning to her native Sunderland for a few days, Kat told the Echo of her desire to increase her charity work and to help young people avoid the pitfalls of entering the world of adult entertainment.

Kat, originally from Thorney Close, made a name for herself almost a decade ago when she and her identical twin sister appeared on national television to talk about their escort work.

Now 31, Kat is still working as an escort, as well as filming adult movies and doing webcam shows.

But she is only too aware of the stigma attached to what she does - and how it has impacted on her chances of getting what she calls “a normal job”.

“When people find out what I do, at first it’s like ‘oh my god – you are porn star’,” Kat said.

“Sometimes they have seen me on This Morning or Jeremy Kyle, and then afterwards you do get nasty messages – like I did last week when someone told me they wished I was dead – so you do get different reactions.

“But when people actually meet me they think I’m a really nice person.

“I want to show people the other side to me and if young people want to get into the industry I want them really think about it first.

Kat Lee

“It’s difficult to get a normal job if they Google your background.

“I really want a normal job now because I’m getting to that age now when I want to settle down.”

And while Kat has enjoyed her career, she does have regrets about what her life could have been like, had she chosen an alternative path in life.

“I can’t say I haven’t had a laugh because it’s been amazing,” Kat added.

Kat Lee

“But my regret is that I could have had a normal nine-to-five job, like a drama teacher, which is what I wanted to do before I got into this, and that does make me sad because it is something I can’t go back to.”

She is like many of her age thinking about what she would like to do with the rest of her life.

“I want to move on now because I’ve been doing this since I was 18,” Kat said.

“I want to help people who want to get into this industry, but do it slightly differently.

“There isn’t enough information out there, so I want to set up a Facebook page and tell people about the difficulties of the job.

“Everybody thinks it is a glamorous lifestyle, but it’s actually got pros and cons to it like every job really.”

Kat also revealed she donates 50% of her fees to mainly disability charities, and claims she has handed over around £30,000.

The one-time A* drama student and aspiring actress now lives in Manchester after spending a number of years working in London.

‘I ALWAYS WANTED TO BE AN ACTRESS’

Kat says she got into the adult industry by accident after attending what she thought was initially a casting for a photo shoot.

She said: “I thought it was a normal modelling shoot and they asked me to take my underwear off and there were cameras everywhere, so I just did it.

“It’s good pay, but I still pay my taxes, and it wasn’t just the money really, it was because I always wanted to be an actress. It is a lot like acting, but more intimate.”

But the advancement of technology has led to challenges in the adult industry as well as many others.

Kat said: “Lots of things are free online now or have gone down in price, so it’s not as good as it used to be.

“Everybody does live shows now, because of the effect it has had with people downloading stuff for free.”

She says a regular day sees her go to the gym followed by escort work and filming adult moves, as well as her live webcam shows.

In 2003, the Echo reported how Kat and her sister were short-listed for a community award for taking time out from their studies at South Tyneside College to coach younger children and lend a helping hand to teachers at Sandhill View.

They also held drama sessions.

The twins, who both gained A* for GCSE drama, left Sunderland to study drama at Lancaster University, but moved to London aged 19.