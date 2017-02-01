Sunderland mosque targeted in graffiti attack

A mosque in Sunderland has been subjected to a vandal attack.

Police are appealing for information after graffiti was sprayed on the side of Sunderland Central Mosque, also known as Sunderland Masjid, on Chester Road in Millfield.

The incident is believed to have happened between 7.30pm on Friday and 7.20am on Saturday.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Officers are carrying out inquiries and patrolling the area to provide reassurance."

Anyone who may have any information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 263 280117 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.