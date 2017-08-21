Sunderland man to face attempted murder charge after house blaze

A Wearside man is expected before a court after he was charged with attempted murder.

Daniel John McCardle, 27, of Sunderland, is due to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court this morning.

The charge follows a fire at a house in Magdalene Place in Ferryhill on the night of Saturday, July 29.

At the time of the incident, Durham Constabulary confirmed they were treating the incident as an arson attack.

A man was taken to hospital suffering from serious burns.

A joint investigation was launched between the force and County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service.