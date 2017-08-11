Sunderland man attacked his elderly neighbour’s home

A troubled teenager who kicked in his elderly neighbour’s door while she was in the house – has been ordered to pay more than £300 to pay for the damage.

Nathen Tye, 18, lashed out at the 80-year-old woman’s property - in York Street, Silksworth - on June 13, Sunderland magistrates heard.

Paul Doney, prosecuting, said the lady was at home at 12.40pm when she heard a noise coming from the front of property.

He said she suspected what the noise was, as her home had been vandalised before.

He said: “She noticed the UPVC panels in the middle of the door were kicked out and the frame was twisted.

“It had been damaged in a previous incident. The garden gate was also damaged.

“CCTV captured the incident.

“This defendant was seen approaching the gate and kicking it repeatedly. There appeared to be no reason for the attack.”

The court heard Tye lashed out at the door repeatedly before making off down the footpath.

The court heard Tye told police he suffers from mental health problems and apologised for his behaviour.

Tye, of York Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

Ian Jordan, defending, said: “The defendant is 18 years old. “The prosecution say the complainant is 80. She is actually 71.

“He has had some agitation with the neighbour’s partner, who he believes is in his late 60s.

“There was a neighbour dispute and Mr Tye took his frustration out on the door and the gate next door.”

Mr Jordan said that,since the incident, Tye has been staying with a family friend in Ryhope and works part-time through an agency.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 15 days’ specified activity and 40 hours’ unpaid work.

He was also told to pay compensation of £330.