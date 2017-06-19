Sunderland interfaith group calls for peace and unity in the wake of Finsbury Park terror attack

A Sunderland interfaith group has called for peace and unity in the wake of the terror attack at Finsbury Park mosque.

The attack on a group of worshippers near the London mosque by a man in a white van is being treated as terrorism, police have said.

One man died after the driver, described as a large white man, targeted people in north London early on Monday.

The attacker struck as the area was busy with worshippers attending Ramadan night prayers at the mosque.

Witnesses described hearing the man, who was detained by members of the public at the scene, shout: "I'm going to kill Muslims".

Now Sunderland Interfaith Forum has called for all communities to work together to promote peace and tolerance.

The group's co-chairman Zaf Iqbal said: "We at Sunderland Interfaith Forum are saddened and dismayed by yet another terror attack in London, our prayers and thoughts are with the victims of this and all other terror incidents.

"People of all faiths and no faith must come together and work hard to promote peace and harmony in our communities.

"It's a shame that this terror attack was on the day where we in Sunderland had the Big Lunch and on a weekend of national events in memory of Jo Cox MP, as part of The Great Get Together.

"We in Sunderland will carry on with our work to promote peace and tolerance within all of our communities."