Sunderland Illuminations set to sparkle again with new fairytale lights

Artists are already starting to work on designs to bring the dark nights to life at Sunderland Illuminations.

The event will make its return to the city's seafront from Thursday, October 5, to Sunderland, November 5, from 5pm to 10pm each night.

The Roker Tap brought back memories for those who remember the original installation in Roker Park at last year's event.

The display will run from St Peter's Church all along the newly regenerated seafront.

As well as feature lighting right along the seafront, the popular illuminated observation wheel will return to Cliffe Park.

Traditional fairground rides and quality catering concessions will run from Cliffe Park to Bede’s Cross.

As part of the event, Roker Park will be transformed into a Festival of Light, with a Disney theme.

Fairground rides will be set up as part of the show.

The park will be open every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, plus every night at half term, from 5pm to 10pm each night.

Last entry into Roker Park will be at 8.30pm.

There will be a whole host of sparkling features with family favourites pirates, dinosaurs and fairies, magically mixing with new Disney additions that will surprise and delight.

A new art zone will include a series of artist-designed light artworks.

A pirate-themed display at last year's illuminations.

The park will also be home to a food court and bar area, helter skelter and regular music and entertainment performances on the bandstand.

Entry into Roker Park will cost £1 per person, with children aged two and under free.

Tickets will be available to buy online nearer the time.

A ticket office will be open on Bede’s Cross every Thursday to Sunday evening and full half term week, 5pm to 10pm.

Tickets from the ticket office will cost £2 each.

Organisers say Sunderland Illuminations 2017 will come to an end in spectacular style with a firework extravaganza the last night at 6pm.

They suggest the best viewing points will be from Cliffe Park and all along the seafront.

There will be no charge for this event.