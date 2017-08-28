Sunderland football fans admit part in disorder on day of SAFC vs Celtic friendly

Two Sunderland men have admitted their part in public disorder on the day of the Sunderland AFC friendly match against Celtic.

Steven Anderson, 35, of Primrose Crescent, Fulwell, pleaded guilty at Sunderland Magistrates' Court to using threatening behaviour on July 29.

Trevor Palmer, 25, of Perth Road, Plains Farm, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Low Row on July 29.

The court heard neither case could be dealt with straight away because both men oppose a prosecution application for a football match banning order.

Magistrates adjourned both cases for contested hearings on October 6.

