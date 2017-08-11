Sunderland explosion: One person airlifted to hospital

Have your say

One person has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after this morning's huge explosion in Sunderland.

Emergency services were called to Rosslyn Avenue, Ryhope, at about 8.50am after a massive blast.

One semi-detached house was destroyed and another badly damaged in the incident, which police say was NOT terror-related.

There were reports of people trapped in the rubble, and the fire brigade had a specialist search dog at the scene.

Two helicopters from the Great North Air Ambulance were sent to the scene, and one casualty was airlifted to hospital.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called to the Rosslyn Avenue area of Ryhope at 8.48 am this morning.

"We dispatched a paramedic ambulance crew, and following an update from them we deployed our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and two officers and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance (GNAAS).

"Working with our emergency service colleagues we rescued and treated one patient, suffering burns, who was in a serious but stable condition.

"We have taken the casualty to the Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary by paramedic ambulance with the GNAAS doctor on board.

"Our HART officers currently remain on scene to continue to support Northumbria Police and Tyne and Wear Fire."

Northumbria Police confirmed: "Two houses have been affected on Rosslyn Avenue in Sunderland.

"There are no indications whatsoever at this time that the incident is terrorism related.

"There is a 30-metre cordon in place, with the road closed, and people are being asked to avoid the area."

Ryhope Community Centre on Black Road/Ryhope Road has been opened for those affected by the incident.