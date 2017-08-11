Sunderland explosion: How the drama unfolded - in pictures

Have your say

A Sunderland woman is serious but stable in hospital after her home was destroyed in a huge explosion.

The blast happened at about 8.50am today in Rosslyn Avenue, Ryhope.

All people affected by the blast have now been accounted for.

The woman's semi-detached home was flattened, and the house next door badly damaged.

Experts are still investigating the cause of the explosion.

Northumbria officers along with North East Ambulance Service, Great North Air Ambulance and Tyne & Wear Fire Brigade attended the scene.

A 30-metre cordon remains in place, with the road closed, and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Police say one woman has been taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle by air ambulance.

She has suffered burns, and her condition is described as serious but stable.

All other residents affected are now safe and have been accounted for.

The former library on Black Road has been opened for evacuated residents.