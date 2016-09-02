Sunderland driving instructor furious with huge pothole on test route

A furious driving instructor says a huge pothole on busy road used as a test route in Sunderland is putting pupils’ success in jeopardy.

Lindsay Burns, 50, says the foot-wide hole, which she describes as ‘really deep’ has caused a problem on Pallion New Road for a number of months.

Pot hole on Pallion New Road, Sunderland.

But when Lindsay, from Ryhope, and her colleagues report the problem to Sunderlad City Council, she claims only temporary repairs are made, which soon open up again.

The mum-of-two, who has been running her driving school – A Roarin’ Success – for six years, said: “We hit it regularly.

“It’s about a foot wide and it goes really deep – and it’s been repaired so many times.

“It’s huge. I hit it the other day.

“Every time they come out they just do a temporary repair.

“It’s actually on the test route and it’s bad enough for us, but it can really put someone off.

“If you were a pupil taking a test how would you feel?

“Would they fail the test, which is £52 a time?

“Myself and the other driving instructors have been saying we should start putting claims against the council.”

Coun Michael Mordey, portfolio holder for City Services, said: “This road was recently inspected, the pothole in question was temporarily repaired, and the council will look at a more permanent repair in due course.

“Highways management, maintenance and the safety of road users are considered one of the council’s priorities and in the last 12 months more than 1,000 potholes have been repaired on the city roads.

“A series of works improving Pallion Junction and diverting many local services are currently underway as part of the New Wear Crossing project.

“Pallion New Road is in the council’s Commercial Corridors Project and earmarked for major improvements, subject to further permissions and confirmation of funding.

“This is in addition to the third phase of the Sunderland Strategic Transport Corridor for a new dual-carriageway from the eastern end of the New Wear Crossing through Pallion, Deptford and Farringdon Row to the city centre.

“Members of the public can report any highway problems by calling 520 5550.”