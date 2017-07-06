Sunderland College shines with Government excellence scheme’s silver rating

Sunderland College has been awarded a silver rating under a government scheme measuring the quality of teaching it delivers to its higher education students.

The newly-launched Teaching and Excellence Framework (TEF), was introduced to build evidence about the performance of the UK’s higher education sector.

The results really do speak for themselves Sally Dixon, Sunderland College

Overseen by an independent panel of experts, the TEF assesses three areas: teaching quality; the learning environment and; the educational and professional outcomes achieved by students.

Universities, colleges and alternative providers of higher education voluntarily took part in the TEF.

Each provider was rated gold, silver, or bronze, or received a provisional award where there was not enough data for a full assessment.

Sally Dixon, director of higher education, participation and skills at Sunderland College, said: “We are delighted to receive a silver rating in the TEF which ranks us alongside prestigious universities including Durham, York, Bristol and University College of London.

“This TEF result is a clear indicator of the high levels of teaching and learning within Sunderland College and reflects the positive experience our students have when they come here to study higher education.”

The results highlight a number of key areas where Sunderland College surpasses TEF benchmarks, including ‘excellent personalised support to secure high levels of engagement’; ‘an embedded culture which facilitates and recognises excellence in teaching’; ‘strategic investment’ in physical and digital resources, and; ‘well developed student engagement activities which inform the curriculum and its development’.

The panel also recognised the ‘outstanding progression’ of full-time students into highly skilled employment or further study that is ‘notably above benchmark’.

Sally added: “The results really do speak for themselves.

“Our personalised approach to teaching, where tutors are able to offer one-to-one guidance and feedback, as well as our small class sizes, enable our students to reach their full potential.

“We are very proud that 95% of our students progress into further study or employment within six months of leaving the college, and a high proportion of those go into high-quality graduate roles.”