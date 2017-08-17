Sunderland christian schools celebrate A-Level results

Two religious schools are celebrating a great crop of results for their students.

Grindon Hall Christian School Sixth Form students celebrated today as they collected their A’ level results from school. This year 94% of results were A* - C grades with an impressive 47% of those grades being A or A*.

Students celebrating particular success include Lesley Chiremba who achieved grade As in Chemistry and mathematics, and a grade B in Geography.

Lesley is now looking forward to accepting his place to study Chemical Engineering at Newcastle University. Twins Dan and Joe Johnson are celebrating double success, with 6 A-C grades between them. Dan will study Fine Art at Manchester Metropolitan University whilst Joe prepares to study Natural Sciences or Physics.

Joanne Maw, incoming Bright Tribe principal at Grindon Hall Christian School said: “We are very proud of the school’s 100% pass rate, which results from incredibly hard work from our students, their dedicated teachers and the tremendous support from parents and carers.

"We wish all of our students every continued success in their future education, training and employment.

Mary McKeeman, chief operating officer at the Bright Tribe Trust, which runs the free school, added: “It is wonderful to see the hard work and determination from all pupils and staff delivering great results.”

Meanwhile, St. Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy head teacher Monica Shepherd said it had been another amazing on another year of A level success at the school.

"These are some of our best results ever," she said. "Girls of all abilities, in our inclusive and mixed ability sixth form, have been successful across all subject areas showing a continued trend of achievement and progress over many decades. Girls who joined us for sixth form, from 11-16 schools within and beyond the city, continue to be highly successful."

She said some of the successes are:

· 82% of all entries were graded A*-C.

· 52% of girls achieved at least one, but often two or three A* or A grades at A level.

· A third of all entries were graded A*/A.

· These are some of our best ever results ever, despite the changes to A levels nationally.

· A student who came to our sixth form at 16 from another school and has achieved 4 starred A’s.

· A student who is leaving us to study at the prestigious US university in the USA with four A*/A grades.

· An amazing 15 girls who have achieved 3 or 4 straight A*/A grades.

· Outstanding success achieved by our Child Care students.

· A student who achieved 100, 100, 100 on her three A level Mathematics papers.

· A student who achieved 100, 100, 99 on her three A level Government and Politics papers

She added: "We wish all our St. Anthony’s students much success as they move on to university, apprenticeships and the world of work. Registration for sixth form September 2017 will be held on GCSE results day."