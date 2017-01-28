Sunderland ceramics graduate to appear on The Great Pottery Throw Down

A potter will throw his all into becoming the next winner of a prime time television show.

Sunderland University graduate James Douglass is one of 10 contestants to take part in the new series of The Great Pottery Throw Down.

We wish James luck in the show. National Glass Centre

The 25-year-old completed a degree in glass and ceramics before going on to work at the university-run National Glass Centre at St Peter’s as part of its learning and engagement team.

A spokesman for the centre said: “We wish James luck in the show.”

Inspired by urban decay, his pottery has a “distinctly industrial and dishevelled look to it” and he enjoys combining pieces with scrap materials.

The show’s makers, who are also behind the huge hit show The Great British Bake Off, say James is passionate about recycling wood, metal and ceramics.

The first show will see him and fellow competitors make 16-piece dinner set over five days as their main task.

They will also complete two other smaller challenges during the course of each programme.

The series, now on its second run, will be screened over eight weeks as they work to become champions of clay.

They will be followed as they make various items from jugs to a toilet design as they showcase their skills.

One will be crowned Top Potter, while another will be eliminated and has to leave the Stoke-on-Trent workshop for good.

The contest is presented by Sara Cox, who is joined by judges, master-potter Keith Brymer Jones and ceramic-artist Kate Malone as they scrutinise the work presented.

The show will air on Thursday on BBC2 at 8pm.