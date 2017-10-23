Sunderland boy among youngsters treated to charity-funded holiday in Florida

A Sunderland boy with cystic fibrosis was among 200 children to be treated to a charity-funded holiday to Florida.

Eleven-year-old Lewis Cole was one of the sick, seriously ill and disadvantaged children from across the UK who left their families behind and conquered their fears on a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

Lewis Cole with his teacher Amy Etherington.

The group spent 10 days in Florida on the annual Dreamflight trip, having been nominated by doctors, nurses and care workers around the country.

The 192 youngsters - some of whom require round-the-clock attention - visited the likes of SeaWorld, Universal Studios and Disney World during an all-adventure tour of the Sunshine State.

For many, the trip represented the first time away from home, with volunteer healthcare professionals acting as chaperones.

As a final treat, children were given the opportunity to swim with dolphins at Discovery Cove in Orlando.

Several of the children were carefully lifted from their wheelchairs to get into the water, where instructors and carers helped them get up close with the mammals, while others overcame acute phobias to take part.

Lewis said: "I have cystic fibrosis and so I was in a hospital room when my mum told me I was coming on Dreamflight, but she apparently wasn't meant to tell me so I had to keep it quiet and act surprised when the doctors told me properly two months later.

"I have had a bit of a hard time with medication, so I was quite excited to go to America and because none of my friends have done it either.

"Both my nanas cried when they found out, so I think they've probably missed me being home."

Earlier this year the Diamond Hall Junior School pupil's teacher Amy Etherington was preparing to take on the Three Peaks Challenge, to raise cash for the Cystic Fibrosis team at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary, where Lewis receives treatment.

Dreamflight is celebrating its 31st year, having been supported by the late Diana, Princess of Wales, for its maiden flight, while a host of celebrities including golfer Ian Poulter, singer Sir Cliff Richard, and television couple Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have given up their time to help out.

Charity founder Pat Pearce said Dreamflight's longevity was testament to the support of its legion of supporters and benefactors - with only four employees receiving a salary, and the majority of the work being carried out by volunteers.

The 73-year-old said: "I think it's the smiles on the children's faces that makes it worth it for everyone, every year.

"Even the bigger boys in the group have come up to me, given me a hug, and said how grateful they are for Dreamflight. They have achieved things, done things they wouldn't have done before, and they are so happy. That's special, for me.

"We had a woman who was on the first Dreamflight in 1987 and she came up to us in the parks - she was visiting on holiday - and she just wanted to say hello.

"It's that sort of thing that makes it worthwhile."

The overall trip costs around £800,000 and covers everything from a chartered British Airways jet to 235 hotel rooms, 12 buses and three meals a day for 420 people.

So far, 5,830 children have been on a Dreamflight holiday.

For more information on the charity and Discovery Cove, visit Dreamflight.org and Seaworldparks.co.uk.