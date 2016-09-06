Sunderland baby that died and three others were 'let down' by children's services

A Wearside baby that died and three others that were injured were 'let down' by children's services experts and other professionals, a series of critical reports published today have said.

Sunderland Safeguarding Children Board (SSCB) apologised "unreservedly" and said the death of the child - referred to as Baby E - and injuries to others, known as Baby O and Baby W, were something they "deeply and profoundly regret."

The findings of three serious case reviews made public today said the infants and their families could have received better support from various organisations, including social workers, police and the NHS.

The babies at the centre of the reports came from four separate families. All were under the age of one. The four cases happened between 2011 and 2015. Last summer saw an Ofsted report find safeguarding services in Sunderland to be inadequate, although a monitoring report last week said progress was being made by the services.

In the case of Baby W, a sibling identified as Baby Z was also part of the review.

A fourth serious case review into injuries sustained by an infant referred to as Baby G is yet to be published as the matter is still the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Adult family members in the cases of Babies W, E and O were found guilty of related criminal offences. In the case of Baby E, the cause of her death was unascertained, although a coroner found no-one to be responsible for the death.

Babies W, G and O all now live in different extended or new families.

To coincide with the publication of the serious case reviews, SSCB commissioned Dr Mark Peel and Dr Trish Shorrock to compile and independent report looking at issues that emerged from the incidents.

Although they found the serious case reviews did not evidence 'endemic or systemic failure' there were still many underlying issues, such as poor communication and various agencies not working well together, 'inconsistent, limited' management, a workforce under pressure with high workloads, too few staff and limited resources highlighted and a 'rapid turnover and poor retention of staff' also noted.

Jane Held, Independent Chair of Sunderland Safeguarding Children Board, said: "Sadly, these babies and their families were not always served well by the professionals and agencies responsible for supporting them. These included the NHS, early years services, education services, the police and children’s social care.

"We let these babies and their families down. This is something we deeply and profoundly regret and we apologise unreservedly to all those involved.

"It is however important to acknowledge that responsibility for the injuries to three of the babies rests with those the court found culpable. Although the cause of death for Baby E was unascertained, the Coroner was clear that no-one was responsible for her death. Also that there is no direct causal link between the poor practice in these cases and what happened to all of these babies in their everyday family life.

"The standard of practice in these cases and more widely in 2013 was not up to the standards we would expect. A significant amount of work has been done since July 2015 to improve safeguarding across the partnership.

"This has resulted in a steady improvement over the last year. Plans are progressing to ensure that all the agencies involved provide the services that children, young people and their families need to live safe, happy and healthy lives.

"These include safeguarding partners working closely with Sunderland's Commissioner for Children's Services and a radical rethink by the City Council of the way it delivers services for children which will see it setting up an independent company to deliver these on its behalf.

"Although there are still many improvements to make I am pleased to see that Ofsted have noted progress is being made in their first monitoring visit to Sunderland since the inspection and that services appear to be heading in the right direction."

Baby E died in September 2013, aged four months.

The serious case review said: "The family had been known to agencies for several years Professional concerns included parental substance misuse, poor school attendance and the behaviour of the two eldest children, but these concerns had never culminated in the children being subject to Child Protection of Child in Need Plans, although 'child in need' services had been offered to the family."

At an inquest into the death of Baby E, a coroner said the primary cause of death was the child sleeping in her parents bed but concluded there was no evidence drugs caused or contributed to the death. Baby E's parents were convicted of child cruelty and received a six month prison sentence suspended for two years.

Baby O was taken to hospital in August 2013, at the age of six months, after she was discovered to have a fractured left leg and bruising to her face, lower back and legs.

A review said she had been living in "poor home conditions" before being removed to the care of her grandmother, who struggled to look after her and three other siblings.

After her injuries were detected, Baby O and her sister were moved to foster carers.

The report added: "The basic care provided to the children by paternal grandmother was good but it is clear - as grandmother indicated to some professionals - that she struggled to cope with looking after four children under four years.

"If more effective, accurate background checks had been completed, the children may not have been placed with her."

The grandmother was convicted of child cruelty/neglect in June 2015.

Baby W was admitted to hospital in November 2012 at the age of 11 weeks and was found to have a fractured skull. Both he and his three-year-old brother - referred to as Child Z - were then placed in foster care and were adopted in 2014.