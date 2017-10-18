Sunderland attack suspect released by police as victims said to be 'improving'

A man arrested after two people were seriously injured in a Sunderland street attack has been released by police.

Police confirmed the 41-year-old suspect was released under investigation after the horrific double-assault in Grindon on Monday night.

Geneva Road, Grindon.

The attack happened at 10.50pm in Geneva Road.

The male victim, aged 33, was taken to the RVI in Newcastle with a serious head injuries and was said to be in a critical condition.

The female victim, who is aged 29, was taken to the Sunderland Royal Hospital where she was in a serious condition.

Police have now confirmed that the health of both victims is improving and, neither is now thought to be in a life-threatening condition.

Neighbours living in the area spoke of their shock at the incident.

A man dog sitting for a friend around the corner said he had heard loud voices outside.

He said: "I saw reflections of flashing blue lights on the windows and I also heard sirens."

A grandfather living nearby said he heard sirens and saw emergency vehicles go past his window.

"I heard man and a young lady got hurt," he added.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the incident and are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Sean McGuigan said: “If anyone was in Geneva Road and saw what happened or has any information that can help with our enquiries we would urge them to get in contact us as that information may be crucial to our investigation.”