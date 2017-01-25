Sunderland ace Jermain Defoe's message for 'unbelievable' Bradley Lowery

Sunderland star Jermain Defoe has told of his admiration for Bradley Lowery, describing him as an "unbelievable young boy".

The five-year-old from Blackhall and three of his fundraisers received a special recognition award at the recent Best of Wearside awards.

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe sent a video message to Bradley Lowery.

Bradley has won the hearts of thousands for his bravery in fighting neuroblastoma, a rare cancer.

He was given the special award with fundraisers Lynn Murphy, Michael Eggleston and fellow youngster Charlie Creaser.

The presentation featured a personal video message from Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe.

He said: "I'd just like to congratulate little Bradley for this amazing award.

Describing him as "an unbelievable young boy", he said the moment he first met him was "way beyond football".

"He's a special young boy, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart."