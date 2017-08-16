Stunning picture shows New Wear Crossing in Sunderland starting to take shape

Sunderland's New Wear Crossing is starting to take shape, as this stunning night-time picture shows.

Work was done yesterday to attach 28 cables in pairs, to the north and south of the central pylon. The bridge remains on track to open in March 2018.

Although the bridge will look almost completed when the work is done, the project team will then need to carry out the road finishing works on the deck.

It will then begin the process of installing the lighting system on both the pylon and the bridge deck.