Stadium of Light tribute to our hero Bradley Lowery

People have donned football shirts of all colours to show their respects for Bradley Lowery outside the Stadium of Light.

Young and old, mourners turned out in force to pay their own tribute after he was laid to rest following a service in his home village of Blackhall.

Flowers, football scarves, shirts, flags and toys in memory of Bradley Lowery at the Stadium of Light this morning.

Supporters put football rivalries to one side and gathered at a make-shift shrine in the stadium car park, where flowers, balloons, football shirts and teddy bears adorned the perimeter fence.

Jo Robson, 28, and partner Lee Clarkson, 41, were there with children Mary-Leigh, four, and six-year-old Jayden.

Jo, from Chester-le-Street, said: "We just wanted to let the bairns let off their own balloons as we as a family have followed Bradley's fight from day one.

"We have told them the balloons will find Bradley in heaven and it will make him happy because we are thinking of him."

Lee said: "Mary is too young to understand, but Jayden knows Bardely is an angel now."

Pensioner Edna May, 71, from Southwick, said: "I can't believe the little man is gone and coming here helps it sink in.

"It's lovely, just lovely, to see so many people here."

Samuel Lewis, a 23-year-old labourer from Gateshead, who is working on a nearby construction site, said: "I'm a Toon fan, but it doesn't matter.

"Everyone just wants to say goodbye and rest in peace to the lad. He's touched people's hearts."

