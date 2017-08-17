St Aidan's pupils celebrate bumper A-level results

The boys at St Aidan's Catholic Academy had plenty to celebrate when they collected their A-level results today

The school's Briery site in Ashbrooke threw open its doors bright and early at 7.30am as pupils poured in to find out what the future has in store.

Student Liam Thomspon with his A Level results at St Aidan's RC Sixth Form.

Head of Sixth Form Andrew Morris said he was delighted with the results, which saw 60% of students gain their first university choice.

Results saw 64% of students studying Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects achieve A* to B grades this year.

The academy saw an overall Increase in its A* to B percentage, with 88% of biology students achieving at least a B grade, while A-Level maths results remains consistently good with 92% of students achieving A* to C grades.

Mr Morris said: "It's the best day of the year by far - this is what we work so hard for all year."

Pupils Matthew Trimble and Liam Thompson, both 18, had already found out via email that they had both achieved their first choice of university place.

Liam, from Ryhope, will be going to Keele Univerity in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, where he will be reading medicine.

Having achieved an A and two B grades, he said: "I'm happy with that.

"I was really nervous, but then I got an email before coming here, so I knew I was in."

Liam is yet to decide which area of medicine to specialise in once he qualifies as a doctor.

"I don't know yet," he said. "I just want to do the course - see what it's like."

Matthew, from East Herrington, got two B grades and C and will be heading to Newcastle University to study for a degree in computer science.

He said: "I don't know what I want to do afterwards yet - I'm just interested in the course.

"It was my first choice and I got an email before as well.

"It was good - I was really glad I did and could come here knowing with confidence that I'd got in."

The pair plan to go out with their friends tonight to celebrate.