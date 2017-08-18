Sparkling nomination for Sunderland jewellery repair firm

A Sunderland firm which specialises in jewellery is hoping to be the winner at a glittering awards night.

Middleton Jewellery Repairs in Frederick Street Sunderland becomes one of the first entries in this year’s Portfolio Awards.

It was a bit of a shock to be nominated but it was a very nice surprise Colin Middleton

Customers praised it for always putting the customer first even thought it always seemed to be busy.

Owner manager Colin Middleton, who runs the company with his wife Julie said: “It is a bit of a shock but it is nice to be nominated.”

The nomination for the company said: “He has grown the business to a clean bright and popular street level shop based in Frederick Street.

“I would also like to nominate him for city centre business award as he has always based himself in the city centre to do trade.

“He was keen to move to the Sunniside area to help in its development as a new up and coming area of the city and even though it proved difficult sometimes he has stuck by it and he is hoping people will see his success and they will take a chance on the area for small businesses.”

The business has been operating for more than 20 years and now operates on a staff of four full-time and two part-time workers.

As well as jewellery repairs, it does do work on the retail side.

The nomination praised the Sunderland firm as “one of the top jewellers in the North East.”

Middleton may be one of the first but there’s plenty of time to put your own favourite in the running for this year’s competition.

State which category your nomination applies to from the list below and describe the reasons for your nomination. Do it in no more than 300 words.

Also include the address of your chosen nomination and provide details on how we can contact the company – such as their email and a phone number.

Post your nomination to: Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, DH4 5RA. Alternatively, you can email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.

Make it Sunderland is again our headline sponsor, and will sponsor our overall Business of the Year Award, as well as a Lifetime Achievement award, which is in the sponsor’s gift.

Make It Sunderland is also backing the contribution social enterprises make to the city in the Social Enterprise Award. Other sponsors are Northumbrian Water, TTR Barnes, BIC, Sunderland BID, The Bridges, Sunderland College, Wessington Dental, Gentoo, Creo, The Fans Museum, Stagecoach North East and JB Skills Training.

The deadline for entries is Friday, September 8. After that, the judges draw up a shortlist. Then it is on to the grand final at the Stadium of Light, on Thursday, October 26.

There’s plenty of time for you to put forward your favourites – get nominating!

The categories are as follows;

Small Business of the Year.

Best Green Business Award.

Medium Business of the Year.

Best Training Provider.

Large Business of the Year.

Exporter of the Year.

Employer of the Year.

Leisure Award.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year.

City Centre Business of the Year.

Technology of the Year.

Creative Industries Award.

New Business of the Year.

Sole Trader Award.

Special Community Award.

Best Age Friendly Business.

Social Enterprise Award.

Corporate Social Responsibility Award.