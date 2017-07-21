South Tyneside family evacuated from holiday hotel in terrifying earthquake ordeal

A terrified South Tyneside family were evacuated from their hotel after an earthquake rocked Greek holiday island Kos.

The Cooks and Kirtleys from Boldon had just arrived in Kardamena on the south coast of the island, when the magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck in the early hours, leaving two people dead and hundreds injured.

Cheryl Phillips said her stepfather Steve Cook had traveled to the resort where he planned to celebrate his 50th birthday next week, with wife Miriam, 51.

They are joined by Cheryl's sister Stacey Kirtley and her husband Andrew both aged 29 , and their five-year-old daughter Lilie Mae.

Cheryl said: "They flew out there yesterday and it happened on their first night.

"My mam and Steve were evacuated from their hotel and they said it was very, very scary as there were no lights in the street.

"When they were allowed back in the hotel their belongings were all over their room and their pool water was nearly empty.

"My sister and her husband and my niece were not evacuated but my sister has not stopped being sick since it happened she is very poorly with worry and looking at flights to get back home."