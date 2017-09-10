Sophie's Great North Run in memory of grandad Tim

Have your say

More than fifty-seven thousand runners completed the 37th installment of the grueling Great North Run.

Many of them ran the 13.1 miles from Newcastle to South Shields in memory of loved ones, while raising money for worthy causes.

One of them, Sophie Petch , 25, from Barnes, ran in memory of her late grandfather Tim Proctor, who died in 2014, aged 86.

The call centre worker was raising money for St Benedict's Hospice, where Tim was cared for in his final weeks.

It is the third time Sophie has taken part in the run, and she was joined by her 33-year-old sister Katie.

she said: "It was horrible, but I just kept running. The crowd was amazing - they really keep you going.

"I say every year that I won't do it again, but I do."