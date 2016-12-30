Six Mackem celebrity New Year’s Resolutions

From learning new recipes to having a break from their phone screens - Mackem celebrities are hoping to make a change in 2017.

We asked well-known local faces from the sporting and arts worlds what their hopes for the New Year were.

Olympian Tony Jeffries

Star SAFC striker Jermain Defoe said: “My New Year’s resolution is to learn to be a better cook. Our chef at the training ground has promised to give me lessons.”

Olympian Tony Jeffries from Silksworth, who boxed his way to a medal in the Beijing Olympics, says he wants to keep off the beers.

Tony, who now runs a successful gym in LA after hanging up his boxing gloves, said: “My New Year’s resolution is to stick to my New Year resolution: one full year of no alcohol and spend less money on stupid things.”

Fresh from appearing as the Good Fairy at the Sunderland Empire pantomime, former Steps star Faye Tozer, who lives in Boldon after marrying her Sunderland-born husband Michael Smith, said: “With 2017 set to be super busy with work and travel, my resolution is to pace myself and not burn the candle at both ends. More water, more yoga and more sleep!”

Sunderland-born West End actor Ben Forster

Meanhwile, West End star Ben Forster, from Millfield, who won ITV’s Superstar show, says he plans on juggling his busy schedule of playing the lead role of Phantom of the Opera with working out more.

“My New Year’s resolution this year is a bit typical,” he said. “It’s to get back in the gym. Playing a part like Phantom gives me an excuse to think I’ve done all my hard work at work. But I miss the gym and feeling good so I’m going to go back and try and put the work in.”

Frankie Francis from Sunderland indie pop band Frankie & the Heartstrings said: “In 2017 I want to read more books and not be glued to my phone as much as I am. I also want to write and record a new hit album with the Heartstrings and chill out on the kets.”

Also pledging to take some time away from his phone screen is Jamie Lambert from Washington who makes up one fifth of Britain’s Got Talent winners Collabro.

Collabro star Jamie Lambert, from Washington.

“My New Year’s resolution is to spend more time without my phone, going for walks outside,” he said.

