Six arrests after reports of street fight in Sunderland

Six people have been arrested after police received a report of a fight in Sunderland last night.

The incident took place in Vine Place at 9.45pm, with four men and two women arrested.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "At 9.45pm on Sunday, June 26, police received a report of a fight in Vine Place in Sunderland city centre.

"Six people - four men aged 21, 23, 23 and 26 and two women aged 45 and 23 - were arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in police custody.

"Inquiries are ongoing and any witnesses are urged to get in contact with Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 1182 250617 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."