Sing your hearts out for Bradley Lowery

Sing your hearts out for Bradley.

That was the message to all Sunderland and Manchester United fans in a rallying call to support five-year-old Bradley Lowery, who has neuroblastoma.

Everyone heading to the stadium on Sunday, MUFC fans included, get your singing voices on and lets come together to make a deafening cauldron of noise on 5 minutes singing the Bradley Lowery chant Ian Fraser

The call to action was gathering pace today on social media sites, with fans calling for a chant five minutes into tomorrow’s Premiership game.

It comes after the devastating news from the youngster’s parents that the treatment he has been receiving in his battle against cancer is not working.

More than 300,000 people spotted the post on the Sunderland Echo, Hartlepool Mail and Shields Gazette’s Facebook pages and many called for fans to sing ‘There’s Only One Bradley Lowery’ at the Stadium of Light tomorrow.

Storm Simpson urged fans to “put a smile on this brave little man’s face.” He added: “All the fans going to the match this week should be singing ‘Bradley Lowery’s Red And White Army’.”

Jack Herer commented: “Behind this 100%. Let’s get the stadium rocking with his name sang from every terrace.”

Ian Fraser added: “Lets do it, 5 minutes in. Bradley’s minute. Lets get his flag out and sing from all four areas ‘There’s Only One Bradley Lowery.

“He’ll be watching on TV no doubt and we can make that smile that little bit brighter.”

Ian also had a message to all visiting Manchester United fans for tomorrow’s game. “Everyone heading to the stadium on Sunday, MUFC fans included, get your singing voices on and lets come together to make a deafening cauldron of noise on 5 minutes singing the Bradley Lowery chant.

“If we are going down, then lets do it the way we know best. Full of passion for the club and in support of a very young brave man when he needs us most.”

The support for Bradley looks set to continue at another major sporting event. Craig Speirs is running the London Marathon and promised to keep Bradley in his heart.

“Bradley, you are a legend in millions of people’s minds,” he said.

He urged the youngster: “Fight hard son, I’ll be thinking of you in two weeks time...I’ll think of you every step of the way on my London Marathon for Macmillan, I want to believe you’ll live to be a strong man one day but if not I dedicate my London Marathon to you.”