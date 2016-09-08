Sick Sunderland pervert back in court over child abuse and animal pornography images

A pervert who was spared jail over his 'depraved' collection of images of child abuse has been caught with another sickening haul.

Christopher Hutchinson was caught with 174 photographs and movies after a tip-off to the police from his internet provider and given a suspended prison term last October.

The 39-year-old has now been back Newcastle Crown Court after police caught him with another chilling collection of shocking images.

The court heard as well as images of children being abused, some of which being the most serious category of their type, Hutchinson had extreme pornography, which involves an adult committing a sexual act with an animal.

Hutchinson appeared at the court hearing via videolink to HMP Durham.

He pleaded guilty to six charges of making indecent photographs of children, one of possessing prohibited images of children and one of possessing extreme pornography.

The dates of the offences are between January 1 and March 18 this year.

Hutchinson, of Tatham Street, Sunderland, will be sentenced next month.

Judge Stephen Earl said Hutchinson must be remanded in custody as there is a 'substantial risk of further offending' if he was released on bail.

The judge told him: "You are already subject to a suspended sentence for very similar offending."

At last October's hearing, Judge Tim Gittins said Hutchinson's collection contained 'depraved sexual images' which had been downloaded from the internet but not shared or shown to anyone else.

Judge Gittins said to him at the time: "I have to balance the need to punish you with the public interest in seeking to deter you from this sort of behaviour in future."

Hutchinson was on the sex offenders register and subject to a sexual harm prevention order as a result of his offending last year.