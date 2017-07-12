Show that cancer has no colours with football shirt tribute to brave Bradley Lowery

The world will always remember his smile - and we'll never forget his devotion to favourite team Sunderland.

So on Friday, hundreds of people across the North East and the rest of the country will be donning their football club's colours in honour of six-year-old Bradley Lowery as he is laid to rest.

The youngster, from Blackhall, lost his life last week following a brave battle with neuroblastoma. But across the world, he will always be remembered as the little boy who captured all of our hearts with his courage, smile and fight.

Read more: Pull on your football top for Bradley Lowery and back his legacy



Bradley's funeral will have the theme 'cancer has no colours' - with people encouraged to wear their football tops to pay tribute, regardless of team or colour.

Many who can't attend on Friday are still planning to show their colours in his honour - and we would love to see your pictures.

Bradley Lowery in his Sunderland colours.

So don your strip, T-shirt, scarf or hat and share a photograph with us on social media using #SelfieForBradley and #CancerHasNoColours.

Read more: Shrine to Bradley Lowery continues to grow outside the Stadium of Light