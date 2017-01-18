Shortlist revealed for Best of Wearside Awards

Here is what you have all been waiting for.

It’s the shortlist of champions who are still in the running for a Best of Wearside Award.

We are now all set for the grand finale of this year’s competition, which aims to reward those unsung heroes who do fantastic work in the community.

Over the last few months, we have been inundated with amazing entries from people in all walks of life and now our aim is to honour some truly deserving heroes.

To help us in our quest, we have also been backed by some fantastic category sponsors.

They are JB Skills Training; TWR Bifold Doors; Sunderland Live; K&L Groundworks; Gentoo; Calsonic Kansei; Vantec; Sunderland City Council Fostering and Adoption Service; Creo and Station Taxis.

We thank them all for their fantastic backing.

This has been a wonderful year for competition entries and the judging panel had no easy task when it met to draw up a shortlist.

There were outstanding stories of achievement in every category and that’s down to the standard of people we have in our communities.

But eventually, the judges did manage to select a shortlist for each category.

After the process of whittling down the huge field, the final part of the competition will be to unveil our Best of Wearside champions, and we will do that in a grand finale at the Stadium of Light on Thursday night.

Make sure you follow our live coverage of the night on Facebook: www.facebook.com/sunderlandechoonline and via Twitter: @sunderlandecho

Then after what is sure to be a fantastic night, we will bring you photographs, news and interviews in a supplement to be published in the Echo on Wednesday, January 25.

So make sure you follow the Echo both online and in paper for the grand finale of this year’s search for the heroes.

THE SHORTLIST

Student of the Year sponsored by JB Skills Training

Andrea Bartlett, Lynsey Curry, Madeleine Hauxwell

Faye Alexanders, Natasha Butler, Alex Peel, Holly Herron

Fundraiser of the Year sponsored by TWR Bifold Doors

Eve Ord

Logan & Hayden Mac Donald

Nicola Bond

Tara Middleton

Volunteer of the Year sponsored by Sunderland Live

Connie Bulmer

Sam Blacklock

Lisa Scott

Robert & Anne Lillie

Sporting Achievement sponsored by K&L Groundworks

Matt Wylie

Alyson Dixon

Pat McCormack

Joshua Kelly

Community Group sponsored by Calsonic Kansei

Autism Outreach Team

Gateway North East

The Songbirds

Parkside Community Centre

Community Champion sponsored by Gentoo

Jean Bramham

Roger Morrison

Karen Wood

Beaty Gorden

Local Hero sponsored by Vantec

Steven Tomkins

Ellis Coupland & Kian Henderson

Len Gibson

Michael Gelling

Child of Courage sponsored by Station Taxis

Rubie O’Brien

Courtney Collier

Brooklyn Hutchinson

Bradley Lowery

Abbie Pinder

Charlie Creaser