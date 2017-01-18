Shortlist revealed for Best of Wearside Awards

Here is what you have all been waiting for.
It’s the shortlist of champions who are still in the running for a Best of Wearside Award.
We are now all set for the grand finale of this year’s competition, which aims to reward those unsung heroes who do fantastic work in the community.
Over the last few months, we have been inundated with amazing entries from people in all walks of life and now our aim is to honour some truly deserving heroes.
To help us in our quest, we have also been backed by some fantastic category sponsors.
They are JB Skills Training; TWR Bifold Doors; Sunderland Live; K&L Groundworks; Gentoo; Calsonic Kansei; Vantec; Sunderland City Council Fostering and Adoption Service; Creo and Station Taxis.
We thank them all for their fantastic backing.
This has been a wonderful year for competition entries and the judging panel had no easy task when it met to draw up a shortlist.
There were outstanding stories of achievement in every category and that’s down to the standard of people we have in our communities.
But eventually, the judges did manage to select a shortlist for each category.
After the process of whittling down the huge field, the final part of the competition will be to unveil our Best of Wearside champions, and we will do that in a grand finale at the Stadium of Light on Thursday night.
Then after what is sure to be a fantastic night, we will bring you photographs, news and interviews in a supplement to be published in the Echo on Wednesday, January 25.
THE SHORTLIST
Student of the Year sponsored by JB Skills Training
Andrea Bartlett, Lynsey Curry, Madeleine Hauxwell
Faye Alexanders, Natasha Butler, Alex Peel, Holly Herron
Fundraiser of the Year sponsored by TWR Bifold Doors
Eve Ord
Logan & Hayden Mac Donald
Nicola Bond
Tara Middleton
Volunteer of the Year sponsored by Sunderland Live
Connie Bulmer
Sam Blacklock
Lisa Scott
Robert & Anne Lillie
Sporting Achievement sponsored by K&L Groundworks
Matt Wylie
Alyson Dixon
Pat McCormack
Joshua Kelly
Community Group sponsored by Calsonic Kansei
Autism Outreach Team
Gateway North East
The Songbirds
Parkside Community Centre
Community Champion sponsored by Gentoo
Jean Bramham
Roger Morrison
Karen Wood
Beaty Gorden
Local Hero sponsored by Vantec
Steven Tomkins
Ellis Coupland & Kian Henderson
Len Gibson
Michael Gelling
Child of Courage sponsored by Station Taxis
Rubie O’Brien
Courtney Collier
Brooklyn Hutchinson
Bradley Lowery
Abbie Pinder
Charlie Creaser
