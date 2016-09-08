Seatbelt shame prompts Sunderland teacher Kate to lose 10 stone – then take on Great North Run

A teacher from Sunderland who lost 10 stone more than the past two years is taking part in the Great North Run for Make-A-Wish ® UK.

Kate Campion, a 37-year-old teacher Dame Dorothy Primary School, wanted to be a good role model for her daughter, who suffers from dyspraxia.

This is Kate after losing 10 stone since joining Weightwatchers and taking up running

After Kate first joined Weightwatchers, she lost four stone and running with a personal trainer who encouraged her to set a target.

She first realised her problems with her weight during a holiday to Florida with daughter Sophie, during which she needed an extension on her seatbelt on the flight, and struggled to keep up with her child.

Now, after dropping from down to size 16, she can do up the seatbelt on any plane, with room to tighten it.

Her target is to complete the 2016 Great North Run on Sunday 11 September. Sophie wanted her to run for Make-A-Wish because she struggles with dyspraxia, but understands there are children a lot worse off than her.

Kate Campion and daughter Sophie, both determined runners

Kate said: “Sophie wanted to help these children with something. She found out what Make-A-Wish does and loved the idea of fundraising to give brave children amazing memories, and wanted to make sure our money made a real difference.

“She is my motivation. She does struggle with dyspraxia, but she is doing the juniors’ run.”

Kate is immensely proud of her daughter, who will be completing the event despite struggling with crowds and noise.

Dyspraxia is a common form of development coordination disorder that affects motor coordination in children and adults, influencing speech, reading, writing, and memory depending on the individual.

Kate and her motivation for running - Sophie

“I was a size 36 at my biggest. The weight just crept up on me. You don’t realise how big you’re getting by just not having an active lifestyle. I would walk to the corner shop and that’s as far as it got.

“I was encouraging my daughter to be active and thought ‘this is not the role model for my daughter at all,’.”

Joanne Micklewright, Director of Wishgranting at Make-A-Wish, said: “We are extremely grateful to Kate for running the Great North Run on behalf of Make-A-Wish. We are proud to have granted a record 130 wishes in August this year and we wouldn’t have been able to do that without the help of dedicated supporters, like her.”

Make-A-Wish is the charity that grants magical wishes to enrich the lives of children and young people fighting life-threatening conditions. They want to grant 1,000 wishes this year and receive no government funding, so every donation really does count.

Kate before her weight loss at size 36

To donate or to find out more information about Make-A-Wish, please visit make-a-wish.org.uk or telephone 01276 40 50 60.

To support Kate visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Kate-Campion2