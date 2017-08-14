Search for yobs after racist graffiti is sprayed onto Sunderland shop's shutters

A gang of youths is being hunted by police after racist graffiti was painted onto the front of a shop in Sunderland.

The incident happened overnight Monday, August 7, into Tuesday, August 8, at a shop in Woolwich Close in Witherwack.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "It is believed a group of youths were responsible and police are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to help identify them.

"In particular, a man walking a dark brown and white dog at the rear of the shops towards Winslow Close who may be a potential witnesses and be able to help identify the youths.

"Police have CCTV of the man which they may consider releasing to help identify him as it is believed he could be an important witness to the incident."

The man, or anyone who has information that can help police enquiries, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 220080817 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.