Search for man last seen leaving Sunderland hospital

Police have appealed for help tracing a vulnerable man who has not been seen since he left hospital in Sunderland.
John Patrick Lavery, 37, from Pottersway, Gateshead, was last seen at 4:09pm yesterday.
John has learning difficulties and his disappearance is very out of character.
He is 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build and has short shaved hair. He was last seen wearing a black three quarter length coat, black tracksuit bottoms, a black woolen hat and a pair of orange Nike Air Max trainers.
Anyone who has any information as to John's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.