Search for family of man who died in hospital

An appeal has been launched to trace the relatives of a man who died after a long stay in hospital.

Michael Crowe was a patient at Hopewood Park in Ryhope when he died on Thursday, April 13.

The 71-year-old had been staying on the Beckfield Ward at the mental health hospital.

Mr Crowe is believed to have had links with the Hetton area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact coroner's officer Neville Dixon on (0191) 561 7842.

An inquest into Mr Crowe's death is due to be opened in coming days.