Scores light way for Amber's Law as petition in Sunderland woman's name tops 170,300 signatures

Candles were lit across Wearside and beyond for Amber Rose Cliff tonight as people gave their backing to a change in rules which could save women’s lives.

More than 170,320 people have already added their name to a petition calling for Amber’s Law to come into use, with the appeal backed by a vigil shared online.

The change in rules will ensure any women under the age of 25 who have symptoms of cervical cancer can be screened if they ask.

Among those to join in tonight's social media vigil were Melissa Wharton, who said: “RIP Angel.

“God really does take the best” adding the hashtags #amberslaw #cervicalcancerawareness used to spread the word.

Danielle Hall added her photo of a candle and said: “For a beautiful friend.”

Gentoo worker Amber went to her GP more than 10 times with symptoms and was told she was too young to be checked.

A scan paid for privately when she was 21 found she had cervical cancer.

During the course of the next four years, it spread to her lungs, lymph nodes and throat, and despite treatment Amber, of Ashbrooke, died last weekend aged 25, leaving her friends and family devastated.

They have begun their campaign in the hope others will not find themselves faced with the same suffering and heartache.

The petition, called Make the cervical screening option available from 18 to high risk groups, is to be delivered to Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Amber’s brother Josh, 27, who has been heading the petition appeal, has been accompanied to London with pregnant sister Cameron, 19, as they pass on word of the campaign.

Cameron is planning to run the Race for Life later this year, once she has had her baby, to raise cash for Cancer Research UK.

Amber’s funeral is to be held at Sunderland Crematorium tomorrow at 9am and people have been asked to wear pink.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can visit Cameron’s Just Giving page by searching “cam cliff” on justgiving.com.

The petition can be signed by clicking here.

