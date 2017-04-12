Ruby’s red letter day as Sunderland AFC mascot

Black Cat fan Ruby Brown had a diamond of a day when she got to lead her heroes on to the pitch at the Stadium of Light.

Despite the weekend’s result, which saw Manchester United beat SAFC 3-0, the eight-year-old from Fulwell still had ‘the best day of her life’ being part of the match day build up after she won our mascot competition.

Sunderland Echo mascot Ruby Brown at the Stadium of Light 9th April 2017. Picture by FRANK REID

Dad Scott, who runs his own architectural ironmongery business, said: “She had a brilliant time, the best day of her life, she didn’t want it to end.

“The club were great with her and she got to walk out with Lee Cattermole. He wasn’t one of her favourites before, but he is now.

“She also got to meet Bradley Lowery in the tunnel and there were some really sweet moments between them.”

The Fulwell Infants School pupil had hoped to be a good luck charm for the Black Cats after she was born on the same day her team beat arch rivals Newcastle at home for the first time in 28 years

Mum Joanna went into labour with Ruby half an hour before kick-off for the momentous match in 2008, meaning her first two hours of labour were spent listening to the match on the radio and the eventual screams from Scott as Kieran Richardson smashed home the winning free kick.

Scott, who’s had a season ticket for the past 30 years, said: “Joanna was actually due on October 11, I’d checked the fixtures and thought it would be fine as the game would be two weeks later. But as the match got closer and closer, Ruby still hadn’t come and Joanna was induced.

“My brother in law came to the hospital and got my season ticket off me and we listened to it on the radio in a largely Mag-supporting QE Hospital. Sunderland winning and Ruby being born made it the best day of my life. Then I went home and watched it on Match of the Day.”

Ruby, who live with Scott, mum Joanna and little sister, Ivy, one, has gone on to become a huge football fan and, as well as having her own season ticket, plays football herself for Boldon Girls.

