Road to remain closed overnight after lorry collides with old railway bridge

Traffic is being diverted after a truck became stuck under a former railway bridge.

The incident happened at 3.20pm in Station Road, Penshaw, closing the road.

Northumbria Police is on the scene and is diverting traffic along the A182, with Go North East ensuring its services continue by taking the alternative route.

The road is blocked from Gladstone Terrace on the Fatfield Bridge side of the route and from Wensleydale Avenue on the Penshaw side.

The route will remain shut overnight.

An engineer has been called to the bridge to carry out an assessment.

Police on the scene.

The bridge once served the Leamside Line, with vehicles travelling beneath it only allowed through in single-file.