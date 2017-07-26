Revealed: Sunderland's Checkatrade Trophy fixtures

Sunderland Under-21s fixtures for the upcoming Checkatrade Trophy have been announced.

The youngsters will kick-off their campaign against Scunthorpe United travelling to Glanford Park, where the senior side play this evening, on Tuesday, August 29.

They will then face a trip to take on newly promoted League One outfit Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday, October 3 before closing up the group stages with a trip to League Two side Grimsby Town on Wednesday, November 8.

Last season the Black Cats progressed from the group stages of the competition, but were eventually beaten by Wolves in the second round stage.

Fixtures

Scunthorpe United v Sunderland - August 29 - 7.45pm

Doncaster Rovers v Sunderland - October 3 - 7.30pm

Grimsby Town v Sunderland - November 8 - 7.30pm