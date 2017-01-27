Revealed: Big changes to Sunderland bus services

A number of bus services in Sunderland are set to change from next week, bosses have announced.

Stagecoach North East says it is introducing a number of changes to its routes in the city to “improve reliability and provide improved links” from Monday.

In response to customer demand, the route of bus service 4 has been revised to once again serve Durham Road and East Herrington, running up to every 10 minutes, with services 3 and 13 continuing to serve Allendale Road, in Farringdon.

In addition, to assist the reliability of evening and Sunday buses on service 3, journeys during these periods will no longer serve the Gilley Law area, and will therefore run a few minutes earlier between Farringdon and the city centre.

Alternative evening and Sunday services to Gilley Law will continue to be provided by service 13.

Chiefs say that due to a lack of customer demand, service 5 will be withdrawn from Sunday. However, most links will continue to be available by using revised Service 8, which will be diverted between the Round Robin in Hylton Road and the city centre to serve Holborn Road, High Barnes Estate and Chester Road rather than running via Hylton Road.

In addition, services 18 and 19 will also be revised due to insufficient passenger numbers, with service 18 now operating in both directions running from city centre via Roker, Seaburn, Southwick, Royal Hospital, Hylton Road, Pennywell Shops and Grindon.

Buses will then operate a terminal loop taking in Gilley Law and Thorney Close, maintaining local links from these areas to the Royal Hospital.

Additional services are being returned so passengers are urged to visit the website for more information and to download the revised timetables.

David Parker, head of commercial at Stagecoach North East, said: “These changes have been carefully planned to further improve reliability.

“Following customer feedback, the revisions also closer match bus services with passenger travel demands, and also introduce a number of requested new links around the city, including the direct X24 express bus service to Newcastle.”

For more information about services go to www.stagecoachbus.com/regional-service-updates/north-east/sunderland.

CHANGES TO BUS SERVICES

NEW SERVICE X24

Following customer requests, Stagecoach is introducing a new express bus service between Sunderland and Newcastle.

This new service will be numbered X24, and will run up to every 30 minutes during Monday to Saturday daytimes.

In Sunderland City Centre, X24 will stop at the Mowbray Park end of Fawcett Street and on Holmeside.

In Newcastle it will stop at Pilgrim Street. Service X24 will call at all stops along Chester Road, before heading non-stop to Newcastle, only stopping at Gateshead High Street on the way.

