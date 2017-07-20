Renewed appeal to trace car as part of Julie Parkin murder probe

Detectives investigating the murder of teacher Julie Parkin have issued a renewed appeal to trace car.

The 39-year-old West Boldon Primary School teacher was found with fatal injuries in a house in Kirkwall Close, Sunderland , on Tuesday, June 27.

The scene of Julie Parkin's murder in Kirkwall Close, Sunderland.

Police probing her death say they would like to speak to anyone who saw a black five-door Mazda 6 saloon car with registration NL59 MWJ in or around Sunderland Marina between 10pm and midnight on Monday, June 26.

Officers believe a man and woman in their 30s were with the vehicle and it’s possible they may have parked up in that area and taken a walk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 13 27/06/17.

Mrs Parkin's husband Adam Parkin, appeared on remand at Newcastle Crown Court on July 3, charged with her murder, as well as the attempted murder of another victim.

The 35-year-old, also of Kirkwall Close, has not yet entered a plea.