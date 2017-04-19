Recording studio switches on to Sunderland scene

A musician is helping others fulfil their recording dreams by launching his own studio

Jordan Miller has forged his own career as a musician and lecturer and has now turned his attentions to helping others make it in the business with the launch of Pamplemousse Recording Studio.

Jordan outside his new studio.

The 26-year-old from Hill View in Sunderland has opened the venture in Villiers Street in Sunniside and has already started to welcome performers.

Jordan has previously played with Wearside bands Lilliput and Hyde and Beast and has toured with James Morrison and works at Sunderland College, helping to teach its BTEC level 3 in music.

Jordan, who plays piano, guitar and bass and also writes and produces, said: “I’m from Sunderland, but there was nowhere to record in Sunderland.

“I thought it was a shame because it’s got a vibrant music scene.

“There were times when we’d have to go to South Shields and even Liverpool to record.

“I thought we should really have somewhere here.

“I’ve already been working on a couple of friends’ projects and we offer sessions and video as well as recording.

“The building is a complex of lots of arts and it’s friendly and nice, so it fits in well.”

A mic all ready at Jordan Miller's studio.

Jordan has already been working alongside Jack Briggs, Picnic and Black Lines as they work on material.

He was helped by Anne Tye, sector specialist for creative industries with Make It Sunderland.

The studio takes its name for the French for grapefruit.

For more details visit the Pamplemousse Recording Studio Facebook page.

Inside Pamplemousse Recording Studio.

Guests can record in comfort at the studio.