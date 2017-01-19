Pylon begins to move into place as New Wear Crossing takes shape

The magnificent centrepiece of Sunderland’s new bridge has arrived on-site.

The massive pylon, which will form the heart of the structure, set off from Port of Sunderland this morning to travel the three miles up-stream to the construction site at Pallion.

Aerial shot of the 'tusks' in the riverbed which will support the pylon

About 100m in length, the 1,000-tonne steel pylon arrived in the port on Saturday, January 7, after taking two days to cross the North Sea from the Port of Ghent.

The barge which the pylon was met by two tug boats who then towed it past the Roker and South piers before berthing at Greenwells Quay.

The decision on when it would be moved has been dictated by both the weather and the tide in the river.

Stephen McCaffrey is project manager for FVB joint venture, formed by Farrans Construction and Victor Buyck Steel Construction to build the bridge, said: “This is a major milestone in the project.

“Seeing the pylon arrive on is really the start of the next major stage.

“The erection of the pylon will follow very quickly and will change the shape of the bridge.

“The pylon is to be fixed to the concrete tusks that were poured before Christmas before the cables that will be used to erect the pylon can be removed.”

David Abdy, is the project manager for Sunderland City Council and said of today’s development in the scheme: “It’s a massive in many ways, not just the fact that we have reached a significant stage in the project, but now you can get a sense of this all starting to come together.

The arrival of the 100m A-frame pylon at the Port of Sunderland.

“This also represents a massive step forward for all those involved, not just the constructors, but also the staff at the council that have been pushing this project forward for many many years.

“This is really starting to bring it to life.”

The team behind the project had hoped to make its move upstream public, if it had been travelling during the day, but kept this morning’s early hours departure under strict wraps to minimise the risk of sight-seers coming down to the river in the dark.

The bridge is expected to be completed by spring 2018.

The piece was moved down the river under darkness as the right conditions were in place to transport the pylon.

The pylon when it arrived in Port of Sunderland.