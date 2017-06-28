Pupils get a taste of working life in Sunderland with visit to Jacky White’s Market

What a tasty event this was for Wearside youngsters - and there’s much more on the way.

Work Discovery Week continued yesterday with 75 youngsters finding out about the world of retail. Students from four schools were split into five groups as they went on a carousel of events.

St Robert's School pupils Dylan Hammington, Anne-Marie Gray and Tom Gribben with greengrocer Matty Thorburn at Jacky White's Market, The Bridges, Sunderland.

They enjoyed a tour of The Bridges shopping centre and took in shops before heading to Jacky White’s Market where they were challenged with setting up their own fruit and veg market stall.

Howard Kemp, head teacher at Farringdon Academy and co-chair of Work Discovery Sunderland, said: “Work Discovery Week got off to an amazing start with more than 20 secondary schools and – for the first time – five of the city’s primary schools taking part in a range of activities.

“Students have now had the opportunity to discover at first hand the many options in the retail sector and got some real hands-on experience by putting together their own stall at Jacky White’s market, which gave them an insight into how to display and market products.

“Young people will also see the opportunities in manufacturing with visits to key companies across the region and will also showcase their business acumen at the final day problem solving challenge.

“Once again we’ve had an packed programme which can only help the city’s pupils in making informed decisions about their futures.”

Work Discovery Week will continue today when students headed out to find out more about the world of manufacturing with visits to Nissan, Unipres, and Liebherr.

And still to come on Friday is a Dragon’s Den-style challenge for students from nine schools who will present a business challenge to a panel of experts before being questioned from the floor.

The fifth Work Discovery Week is sponsored by businesses including The University of Sunderland, Sunderland College, MAKE it Sunderland, North East LEP, Liebherr, the Bridges, Nissan, Accenture, Gentoo, Sunderland BID, Calsonic Kansei and Northern Print Solutions.

It is also supported by Sunderland City Council, SAFC and the NEECC.