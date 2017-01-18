Pullman Lodge carriages set to leave Sunderland seafront - Your comments

Will it be a shame to see them go or is it an opportunity to better the fortunes of our seafront?

People have been having their say on the future of the three Pullman Lodge carriages, which could be set to leave Sunderland for Kent.

The coaches have been a seafront sight for more than three decades.

The former hotel and restaurant site, along with the neighbouring Seaburn Centre, which is to close on March 26, have been earmarked for redevelopment by Siglion, which has been tasked with regenerating areas of the city.

The carriages, Padua, Rosalind and Sapphire, which date back as far as 1921 and once took passengers on the Orient Express, could be on their way south after an offer was made to restore them and turn them into a high-quality dining train.

Sunderland City Council, which owns the site and took back the lease after the business running from the buildings went into liquidation, has said no interest was received by anyone in the North East in taking on the coaches.

After we revealed the carriages are likely to leave the Seaburn spot after more than 30 years, readers have been having their say on the proposal.

David Owen, posting on the Echo’s Facebook page, said: “On one hand yes, they have been there as long as I can remember.

“But they are past their best and the space could be put to much better use.

“Time to bring Seaburn into the 21st century.”

Michelle Charlesworth is among those who would like the site to be used to offer residents and visitors a new attraction.

The building has been unused since last year.

She said: “Knock it down and the leisure centre and build a water park with slides and pools for the kids in the summer.”

“Big family swimming pool like Bridlington please” is the call by Mark Matthews, who believes the East Yorkshire town’s new £25million centre, which has a pool with flumes, a climbing wall and a large fitness suite, could be a blueprint for Wearside’s seafront.

Dan Willis said: “The whole seafront needs redeveloping.

“Do away with that, the Seaburn Centre, the empty fairground, Seldons amusements. Looks a bit run down.”

Deborah Rose wrote: “Seaburn is just run down now and definitely needs a face lift but more leisure and restaurants, not houses.”

Others shared their memories of the Pullman.

Charlotte Nash said: “I live in Hertfordshire but my dad is from Sunderland.

“I have some amazing family memories in this place.

“It’s one we’d always visit when we came up.

“I was showing my son when we came up a few months back and I got quite emotional.

“I’ll be really sad to see it gone.”

Lynn Ray said: “I got married there too, 23 years ago. It was a lovely place.”

Rachel Skillings posted: “Sad to see that go as worked there in the early days.

“Pleased they will be getting restored and preserved though.”