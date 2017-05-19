Praise for grass-cutting heroes who helped crash victims after Sunderland tanker smash

Hero workers at Sunderland City Council have been praised for their quick thinking when they came across a serious road crash.

The team were carrying out grass cutting duties on Tuesday, when a water tanker and a Nissan Navara collided on the roundabout of the A1018 and B1285 between Ryhope and Seaham Grange.

Clive the dog who escaped from the accident unhurt.

The quick thinking employees immmediately came to the aid to those involved and helped them from their vehicles.

They then started directing the traffic around the incident, to stop further collisions.

Thankfully, nobody was badly hurt, including dog Clive which was travelling in the Navara.

Witness Stuart Musson, from Seaham, said: “Council workers often come under a lot of criticism, but on this occasion my wife and I were more than impressed with the way the Sunderland City Council grass cutting squad handled the accident with the council water tanker and the Nissan car on the Ryhope Road roundabout.

“They released the occupants of both vehicles and controlled the flow of traffic in all directions until the emergency services arrived.

“Well done lads.”

Mark Speed, Head of Place Management at Sunderland City Council, said: “Several council staff were near the scene of this road traffic collision.

“They immediately recognised the seriousness of the situation, assisted people in the vehicles and warned other road users to take care.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our dedicated, hard-working, compassionate and caring staff, and it is good to know members of the public appreciate this.

“A speedy recovery to all those that were injured.”

The crash on the busy roundabout brought traffic in the area to a standstill and the road remained closed for some time, until the water tanker could be removed.

Ralph Mills, in his 60s, was the driver of the tanker and underwent precautionary tests and treatment for cuts and bruises at Sunderland Royal.

His daughter, Julie Ornsby, 41, said: “He has been really lucky. We are so thankful.”

Mr Mills live in the Downhill area of Sunderland and has worked for the city council for about 40 years, since he was a teenager.