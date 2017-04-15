Power cuts affecting 200 homes in Sunderland

Two hundred properties in two different areas of the city have had their power cut.

Ninety homes in Pallion, around the Neville Road area of the city, have been without electricity since around 1.10pm.

A further 110 houses in the Ryhope area of the city have had their power off since 1.47pm.

Northern Powergrid says teams are working hard to restore the power as quickly as possible and they are expecting it to be back on my 10pm.

Both power cuts have been caused by a problem with underground cables.