Police release footage of man wanted after foreign exchange shop raid

Police investigating a raid on a foreign exchange shop have released footage of a man they want to trace.

The robbery took place at Eurochange at the entrance to the Prince Bishops shopping centre, in Durham City, on Friday afternoon.

Officers say the offender entered the shop between 3.20pm and 3.25pm and made threats to the female cashier, forcing her to hand over a four-figure sum of cash.



Police have released CCTV images of a man wearing a black hooded top and a black Gore-Tex style jacket.

He is white, thought to be in his 40’s and was of average height and build.

Detective Constable Alan Meehan, from Durham city CID, said: “The incident was recorded on the in-store security cameras and our enquiries are now at a stage where we are able to issue these pictures of the man we want to identify.

"If anyone recognises him I would urge them to contact the police on 101, or the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

Callers to Crimestoppers are not asked for their details, their calls cannot be traced and they may qualify for a cash reward. The charity can be contacted on 0800 555111.