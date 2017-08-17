Police praise 'superb' Sunderland fans after Sheffield Wednesday away trip

Police have praised Sunderland fans for their behaviour after last night's draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Simon Grayson's men held The Owls to a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough, gaining another point and securing their unbeaten record in the early stages of the league.

Thousands of Black Cats fans traveled to the game in South Yorkshire, and Northumbria Police praised their behaviour on social media.The force's official SAFC twitter account, @NPSAFC, tweeted: "#SAFC fans on the move. 2714 attended. 0 ejections. 0 arrests. Superb - safe trip home. Thank you and goodnight. #awaydays"