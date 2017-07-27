Police name Sunderland man who died after being found injured in field

A Sunderland man has died after being found with serious injuries in a field in Northumberland.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "A man who was found injured in Cresswell has now died in hospital.

"Police found the 24-year-old man seriously injured in a field in Cresswell, near Morpeth, on Monday, July 10.

"He has been in hospital in a critical condition since being found but sadly he has now died.

"Police have now named the man as Darren Thomas Bonner, of Palmstead Road, Pennywell, Sunderland.

"An investigation was launched following the incident and a two people were charged with attempted murder.

"They are Richard James Spottiswood, 33, of Canterbury Way, South Shields, and Lucy Burn, 29, of Burns Close, South Shields.

"Both are currently on remand until their next hearing."