Police investigate 'suspicious' Sunderland house fire

Police are investigating a Sunderland house fire said to be treated as 'suspicious'

Firefighters were called to Garfield Street in Pallion at 11.15pm yesterday to reports of a two-storey mid-terraced cottage on fire.

Crews from Sunderland Central and Farringdon fire station attended the blaze.

They used two hose reels, four breathing apparatus, a positive pressure ventilation fan and a thermal imaging camera, to tackle the incident.

The living room and kitchen of the property were severely damaged by fire, while the rest of the ground floor was slightly smoke damaged.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said police are in vestigating the incident.